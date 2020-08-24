Technology

Zoom outage impacting meetings, webinars in parts of US

Zoom, the video conferencing app that's become essential for many during the pandemic, is down in some parts of the world, including parts of the United States.

According to Downdetector, which tracks internet outages, the problem seems to be mainly on the East Coast, but also in areas near Chicago and parts of Texas.

The outage was also impacting areas in the United Kingdom, according to the outage map.



"We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars, and we are working on a fix for this issue," the company said in a statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologytechnologyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Procession held for helicopter pilot who died battling Hills Fire
Shots fired near northwest Fresno Motel 6, police searching for suspect
Family forced to move to Visalia after fire has trailer with valuable items stolen
New wildfire burns 5,000 acres in Tulare Co., voluntary evacuations issued
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Moc Fire chars 2,800 acres, Red Flag Warning issued for fire area
Family forced to evacuate due to Moc Fire warns Californians to over-prepare
Show More
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Local businesses forced to move outside now facing challenges with air quality
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
Man in critical condition after being shot during family argument in northeast Fresno
31-year-old woman killed in car crash on Highway 198 in Visalia
More TOP STORIES News