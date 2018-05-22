CRIME

Teen accused of threatening Central High prom out of jail

EMBED </>More Videos

A judge ordered Edward Hannah released, even though prosecutors added three new felony charges Tuesday. (KFSN)

By and Corin Hoggard
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Nine days after his arrest for threatening to shoot up the prom at Central High School, a judge ordered 18-year-old Edward Hannah's release from jail on Tuesday

As he walked out of the Fresno County Jail just after 9 pm, he expressed regret for the actions he's accused of, "I'm not proud about it at all. It's just something I have to walk around with."

VIDEO: Action News speaks to Hannah moments after he was released
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO - Only Action News spoke to Edward Hannah moments after he was released from the Fresno County Jail.



The former Central High student faces four felony charges after posting a threat to snap chat the night before his alma matter's prom. In the post he warned students attending to bring vests because he planned to shoot, even citing the last person to threaten a shooting at the school.

Hannah said, "I wasn't doing nothing to hurt nobody or scare anybody. It was a joke. I made a mistake I just want to move forward."
EMBED More News Videos

A judge ordered Edward Hannah released, even though prosecutors added three new felony charges Tuesday.


Earlier in the day, a pretrial report by the probation department recommended letting Hannah out and a judge agreed.

"Hopefully that report showed that there's no danger to the community by him being released and that he's not a flight risk," says Legal Analyst Tony Capozzi.
Hannah says his post was just a joke, but FBI data show school shootings are more prevalent now than ever before. Several parents took the threat seriously and sent screenshots to Fresno Police.

Hannah's alleged target, the prom, is done now, but Capozzi says his release might put people back on edge, especially with graduation season fast approaching.

"The Central School District really has to be on alert and to be careful that there is no one ever entering their school grounds that might have any kind of firearm or destructive device or any kind of a weapon, especially when someone has made that threat."

A Central Unified spokeswoman told me they're sticking with the usual increased security for graduation this year, including extra police officers.

Fresno Police tell me they've investigated more than a dozen school threats since the Parkland High Shooting in February and they've arrested at least five people.

As for Hannah, he will be allowed to do just about anything he wants now that he's out of jail, except go to Central High or contact any of three victims listed in the new charges: an assistant principal, a student, and her mother.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
central unified school districtschool threatFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News