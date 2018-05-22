Teen accused of threatening Central High prom out of jail

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3510272" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO - Only Action News spoke to Edward Hannah moments after he was released from the Fresno County Jail.

Nine days after his arrest for threatening to shoot up the prom at Central High School, a judge ordered 18-year-old Edward Hannah's release from jail on TuesdayAs he walked out of the Fresno County Jail just after 9 pm, he expressed regret for the actions he's accused of, "I'm not proud about it at all. It's just something I have to walk around with."The former Central High student faces four felony charges after posting a threat to snap chat the night before his alma matter's prom. In the post he warned students attending to bring vests because he planned to shoot, even citing the last person to threaten a shooting at the school.Hannah said, "I wasn't doing nothing to hurt nobody or scare anybody. It was a joke. I made a mistake I just want to move forward."Earlier in the day, a pretrial report by the probation department recommended letting Hannah out and a judge agreed."Hopefully that report showed that there's no danger to the community by him being released and that he's not a flight risk," says Legal Analyst Tony Capozzi.Hannah says his post was just a joke, but FBI data show school shootings are more prevalent now than ever before. Several parents took the threat seriously and sent screenshots to Fresno Police.Hannah's alleged target, the prom, is done now, but Capozzi says his release might put people back on edge, especially with graduation season fast approaching."The Central School District really has to be on alert and to be careful that there is no one ever entering their school grounds that might have any kind of firearm or destructive device or any kind of a weapon, especially when someone has made that threat."A Central Unified spokeswoman told me they're sticking with the usual increased security for graduation this year, including extra police officers.Fresno Police tell me they've investigated more than a dozen school threats since the Parkland High Shooting in February and they've arrested at least five people.As for Hannah, he will be allowed to do just about anything he wants now that he's out of jail, except go to Central High or contact any of three victims listed in the new charges: an assistant principal, a student, and her mother.