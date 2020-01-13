crime

Teen arrested after crashing stolen car in Porterville

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville police arrested a 14-year-old for stealing a car on Sunday morning.

Officers received a signal from a Lo-Jack device reporting a stolen vehicle was traveling in the area of Westfield near Main Street.

Investigators soon spotted the car and tried to stop it. The driver collided with a wooden fence on Westfield near Howland.

Three people ran from the vehicle, and officers caught the 14-year-old boy. The others have not yet been found.

The teen was arrested and booked on several counts, including possession of a stolen vehicle and hit and run charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervillecrimeportervillestolen carcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Man high on controlled substance stabbed co-worker with pruning shears: Deputies
'Bad wig bandit' the focus of FBI search after robbing several NC banks
Best Buy worker takes down would-be thief
Phone found in canal helps ID suspect caught holding toddler over water
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 bodies found on houseboat on Lake McClure ID'd as La Grange and Merced natives
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
43-year-old man identified as central Fresno homicide victim
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Merced Co. coroner looking for family of deceased 55-year-old man
California police say missing 11-year-old boy found dead
Matchbox Twenty coming to Fresno in September
Show More
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
Flu leaves 4-year-old Iowa girl blind, family says
Downtown Dinuba jewelry store loses thousands after robbery Friday night
4 injured in Porterville crash, police say
Fresno hiker found alive after going missing in Utah canyon returns home
More TOP STORIES News