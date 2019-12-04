crime

13-year-old boy arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase through Tulare County, second suspect on the run

A 13-year-old is in custody, while authorities look for his accomplice after they reportedly led deputies on a high-speed chase through Tulare County.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to a home in the 23000 block of Avenue 197 in Strathmore for reports of a stolen car.

As deputies were responding they came into contact with the suspects who were driving the car at a high rate of speed.

The chase came to an end when the driver lost control of the car, hitting a power pole and rolling the car. Deputies say both teens ran away from the scene but they were able to arrest the 13-year-old. However, the second suspect got away.

The 13-year-old is being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony failure to yield and felony vandalism.

Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.
