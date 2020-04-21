Teen arrested in connection to Exeter drive-by shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old was arrested after police say he was the driver involved in a drive-by shooting in Exeter on Monday.It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Fairway Drive and Belmont Road.A victim told police a white Honda Civic chased them, and the men inside the car fired several shots at them before driving away.The gunfire struck the victim's vehicle, but they were not injured.Investigators arrested the teen at his home shortly after the shooting. He was taken to the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Brett Inglehart at 559-592-3103, or Detective Paul Walker at 559-733-6218.