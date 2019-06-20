bomb threat

Teen arrested for making bomb threat against courthouse in Porterville

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Pixley teen was arrested for making bomb threats against the South County Justice Center in Porterville Wednesday morning.

According to Tulare County sheriff's officials, the teen called the courthouse twice claiming there was a bomb inside. The building was evacuated, and authorities found no explosive devices.

Detectives tracked down the cell phone used to make the threat to a home in Pixley where they arrested a 15-year-old boy for making terrorist threats and a false report of emergency.

Deputies also arrested Gustavo Arellano Arevalo for obstructing and delaying peace officers.

Deputies also arrested Gustavo Arellano Arevalo for obstructing and delaying peace officers. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office)



The courthouse was closed for the remainder of Wednesday but will reopen Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-808-0488.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyportervillepixleycourtbomb threattulare countytulare county sheriff's office
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOMB THREAT
Walmart store in Hanford evacuated after bomb threat
Warrant on explosives suspect reveals big picture danger with GPS devices
Fresno man tried to set off bomb at Panera Bread but failed
7-year-old writes goodbye message to parents during bomb threat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News