Teen facing DUI, hit-and-run charges after crashing car into bicyclist, building

During a chase with deputies, the driver struck a parked car and a bicyclist before crashing into a building.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teen driver was arrested after hitting a bicyclist and crashing into a building in central Fresno early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. when deputies tried to stop a Chevy Tahoe for a possible DUI.

During the chase, the Tahoe rounded the corner at Effie and Sussex Way, striking a parked car and a bicyclist.

Officials say the driver tried to turn into an apartment complex on Sussex but hit an apartment building. The crash left a hole in the wall.

The teen is facing DUI and hit-and-run charges. Both the driver and the passenger inside the car are juveniles, police say.

The injured bicyclist was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Fresno Fire checked the building for structural damage and made temporary repairs.

Officials say there was no electrical or plumbing damage, and the residents inside were allowed to stay.
