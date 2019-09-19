Teen arrested in fatal stabbing of boy that dozens filmed as he bled to death

Officials said 18-year-old Tyler Flach, of Lido Beach, appeared in court at 2:00 p.m. in Hempstead on second-degree murder charges. He faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
Tyler Flach is silent after appearing in court for charges in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Kahseen Morris. More than 50 teens were at that Long Island strip mall during the attack, but police said onlookers were recording video instead of intervening. https://t.co/JGBsqcC729 pic.twitter.com/128Nk2JDCq— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 19, 2019
He's accused in the death of 16-year-old Kahseen Morris, whose stabbing was recorded and watched by dozens of onlookers at an Oceanside strip mall on Monday afternoon.
During the scuffle, Morris, a student at Oceanside High School, was stabbed multiple times in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Police said the incident, involving as many as 50 teens, appears to have started over a girl.
According to investigators, Flach is a friend of the girl's ex-boyfriend. Morris was a friend of the girl, but not her boyfriend, according to police.
Flach will plead not guilty, according to his lawyer, who released the following statement:
"Tyler strongly maintains his innocence, and took the responsible step of self-surrendering to eventually clear his name. At the appropriate time we will release vital information about what happened that's not captured on video and that completely changes this case. Until then, we ask the community to reserve or judgment and pray for those who are suffering."
Police said Flach, a first-year college student, has a criminal record, including arrests for an assault last May and possession of a controlled substance earlier this month.
Video of the attack that's been circulating on social media is being used as part of the investigation. Police said many kids decided to take video, rather than help.
At a news conference on Thursday morning, authorities urged people to come forward with whatever videos they have in their possession. They are also looking at surveillance video from area businesses.
At least seven others were with Flach during the Monday afternoon brawl, and police are looking into their possible involvement.
Sadly, the victim's family has seen the video too.
"He was a person that would help anyone, and no one helped him," said Keyanna Morris, Kahseen's sister.
Morris' friends and family gathered at the scene of the stabbing for a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to remember the Oceanside High School student and demand justice.
Morris' family says none of it makes sense.
"It's a hard pill to swallow, sometimes I want to believe it's a bad nightmare," said his aunt, Kameel Gayle.
"He was so happy." 16-year-old Khaseen Morris is remembered by his sister. Morris died after being stabbed during a brawl in Oceanside, Long Island on Monday. Full story: https://t.co/vbKyclmy6I pic.twitter.com/HAcLBJeVwr— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 17, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-224-TIPS.
