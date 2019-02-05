SCHOOL THREAT

13-year-old arrested in Tulare County for threatening to bring AR-15 to elementary school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A 13-year-old is in custody after threatening to bring an AR-15 to an elementary school, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say witnesses reported the 13-year-old was planning to bring the gun to Tipton Elementary School on North Evans in Tipton on Wednesday.

Witnesses reported the student to deputies because the teen had posted a photo with an AR-15 on Snapchat a month ago.

Authorities say the teen's mother is cooperating with the investigation. No weapons have were found when deputies searched the home.

The teen has been arrested and taken to the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.
