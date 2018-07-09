Teen arrested, police searching for 3 others after leaving restaurant without paying

EMBED </>More Videos

One of them came back and threatened the guard with a gun to have his friend let go. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
One teen is in custody and the search is on for three others after they tried to run from a restaurant without paying.

One of them pulled out a gun.

It happened about three this morning at the Denny's on Clovis near Kings Canyon.

Fresno Police say the group ate breakfast, and when the meal was over, tried to leave without paying the check.

The security guard was able to stop one of the teens as they all ran out.

His friend then came back and threatened the guard with a gun to have his friend let go.

Both teens then ran away.

A short time later Fresno Police found one of the suspects nearby, riding a bike.

He was not the suspect with the weapon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
restaurantclovisClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News