Teen arrested, police searching for 3 others after leaving restaurant without paying

One teen is in custody and the search is on for three others after they tried to run from a restaurant without paying.One of them pulled out a gun.It happened about three this morning at the Denny's on Clovis near Kings Canyon.Fresno Police say the group ate breakfast, and when the meal was over, tried to leave without paying the check.The security guard was able to stop one of the teens as they all ran out.His friend then came back and threatened the guard with a gun to have his friend let go.Both teens then ran away.A short time later Fresno Police found one of the suspects nearby, riding a bike.He was not the suspect with the weapon.