Teen bites market clerk's hand while attempting to steal cigars

A clerk at a store in Central Fresno is recovering after he was bitten during a fight with a customer Sunday afternoon.Fresno Police officers say a 16-year-old boy walked into the Lewis Street Market on Lewis and Thesta at around 12:30 p.m. and asked to purchase cigars.The clerk knew the teen was underage, and refused to sell him them.The teen fought with the clerk and then bit his finger before taking off with the cigars.Officers later found the teenager, and took him into custody.The clerk was treated for injuries and is expected to be okay.