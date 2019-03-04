Wisconsin teen charged with putting cattle sedatives in stepdad's drinks

The teen admitted to placing the drug, which is used on cows during the delivery of calves, in his dad's drinks because he thought it was funny.

TOWN OF LIMA, Wisconsin -- A 16-year-old teen faces two felony charges after admitting to putting cattle sedatives in his stepfather's drinks, according to court documents.

Tyler Rabenhorst-Malone was charged with placing foreign objects in edibles and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

In January 2018, Rabenhorst-Malone's stepdad went to the hospital with a droopy face, slurred speech and heavy breathing, officials said. Doctors told him the symptoms were from a combination of drinking energy drinks, stress and a lack of sleep. But when it happened again in April, he started to monitor his beverages and the symptoms disappeared.

According to a complaint, Rabenhorst-Malone's mom and stepdad reported that a box of oxytocin mixed with rompun was missing from their barn in April 2018.

Once the stepdad started to suspect his stepson was doing something to him, he found used syringes that he thought Rabenhorst-Malone was using to put the cattle sedative in his drinks, according to the complaint.

Liquid saved from several of Rabenhorst-Malone's stepdad's drinks tested positive for the cattle sedative.

After admitting to the crime, Rabenhorst-Malone told officials that he did it because he thought it was funny and that he never wanted to hurt his stepdad.
