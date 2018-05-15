FRESNO

Teen detained in connection with drive-by shooting in Downtown Fresno

One person is detained and the search is on for at least one other suspect in connection to a drive by shooting in Downtown Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
One person is detained and the search is on for at least one other suspect in connection with a drive-by shooting in Downtown Fresno.

Just after 10:30 Monday night police got a shot spotter call in the area of C Street and Mono. There they found a home that was hit by at least 20 rounds of gunfire.

Two adults were in the home, but are okay.

Officers said they followed a person who left the area in a stolen car and sped off along Highway 99 then crashed just off McKinley. They were able to detain one teen but believed at least one other person might be on the run.

Fresno Police Lt. Steve Card said, "We have not determined the motive of the shooting at this point. Certainly, we're going to look if it was gang-related, but we have not determined that at this point."

Police have not found a weapon as of yet, and are questioning witnesses in the area of the home.
