Teen dies after being found shot multiple times in Southwest Fresno

A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed. Police said they found the victim on a sidewalk in Southwest Fresno with multiple gunshot wounds.The shooting happened around 10:30 Sunday night near the Wayne's Liquor Store off of California and Thorne. Police said they received several 911 calls of shots being fired.When officers got to the scene they found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.Officers continued their investigation overnight and are saying they found more evidence in the intersection where they said several rounds were fired.Lt. Michael Landon with the Fresno Police said, "Detectives are out here combing through evidence. Checking to see if there may have been a disturbance involved at the Wayne's Liquor Store near the intersection and just try to determine what led up to the shooting at this point."Officers have not made any arrests at this time, but Sunday night they were interviewing witnesses.Investigators are also going through surveillance video to see if that will provide any insight into what happened.Police believe the shooting was gang-related.