A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed in Planada.The Merced County Sheriff's Office said they found the 19-year-old at around 6:30 Sunday night near Plainsburg Road and Childs Avenue. Officials believe he was riding his bike when he was shot several times.Witnesses told authorities a black car was seen speeding away near the scene. The teen died around nine Sunday night at a Modesto hospital.