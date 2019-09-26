13-year-old boy dies just over a week after fight at Southern California school, authorities say

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. -- A 13-year-old boy has died just over a week after he suffered injuries in what authorities said was an on-campus attack by two other students at a Moreno Valley middle school.
The victim, identified only as Diego in a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, was pronounced clinically dead Tuesday evening.
"Preparations by Diego's family are underway for organ donation to transform this tragedy into the gift of life for other children," the news release said.
Two other students who were involved in the fight, which was recorded on video by a bystander, remained in custody following their earlier arrests on suspicion of assault, authorities said. Their identities were not disclosed due to their ages.
School officials held a press conference Wednesday.
"Our community and the Moreno Valley Unified School District family has suffered an immeasurable loss," said Martinrex Kedziora, Moreno Valley Unified School District superintendent. "On behalf of the Board of Education, I want to send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of our beloved student."
A remembrance ceremony was being planned at the middle school for Thursday at 6 p.m. Counselors would be available to speak with students, teachers and community members.
"On behalf of the City Council, I want to extend my sincere condolences to Diego's family and friends. No one should have to endure the pain of such a terrible loss," Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez said in a statement.
"This is a life-changing tragedy for everyone involved, including the staff and students at Landmark Middle School."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call sheriff's Investigator Joshua Manjarrez at (951) 955-2777.
