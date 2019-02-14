A 13-year-old girl has died after playing a dangerous game that involves choking.
The dangerous dare is also known as the "pass out" game in which oxygen is deprived to the point of losing consciousness.
Vancouver, Washington police say they're waiting on the medical examiner's office for the girl's official cause of death.
Now, they're warning kids and parents about the life-threatening game.
teen child death u.s. & world social media Washington
