Choking game: Internet challenge leads to teen's death, family says

EMBED </>More Videos

A family in Washington state says a dangerous internet challenge called the choking game led to their teenage daughter's death.

A 13-year-old girl has died after playing a dangerous game that involves choking.

The dangerous dare is also known as the "pass out" game in which oxygen is deprived to the point of losing consciousness.

Vancouver, Washington police say they're waiting on the medical examiner's office for the girl's official cause of death.

Now, they're warning kids and parents about the life-threatening game.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teenchild deathu.s. & worldsocial mediaWashington
Top Stories
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
69-year-old Clovis man arrested for sexually assaulting 3 children
Some businesses suffer due to rain
Visalia officer arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
Thousands of customers without power in the Valley and foothills
McConnell: Trump will sign budget deal, declare emergency
Residents prepare after PG&E warns Bass Lake could soon reach spill levels
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NYC
Show More
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant caught on camera
Parents accused of causing 2-month-old daughter's death
Mudslide risk closes part of Highway 140 in Mariposa Co.
Woman caught on video stealing tow truck from gas station
Woman dragged in violent purse snatching in Texas
More News