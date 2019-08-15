Teen driver behind the wheel of vehicle that fatally struck bicyclist in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tuesday morning crash, near temperance and Mckinley, that claimed the life of a bicyclist has California Highway Patrol officers urging caution to motorists when sharing the road."They have the right of way just as much as a vehicle does especially when there is either no shoulder or a reduced shoulder," saidThe cause of the crash remains under investigation but according to CHP the teen driver, who had several passengers in the car, drifted right onto the shoulder hitting 56-year-old Jack Viriyavong from behind."The teen occupants of the car remained on scene," said. "They were being very cooperative during the investigation."According to CHP, two passersby attempted CPR before EMS arrived. Viriyavong was transported to CRMC where he was pronounced dead."We're trying to rule out whether there was any distraction or any kind of issues that may have caused them to drift off the road,"CHP says the driver had his license for less than a year, so he wasn't supposed to be driving with passengers in the car.Depending on the outcome of the investigation, the driver could be charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter as well as another charge for violating his provisional license restrictions.The teenage boys in the car, involved in the crash are all Clovis East HIgh School students, who were driving home after an early morning sports practice.Clovis Unified released a statement when they heard of the incident: