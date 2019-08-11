Teen driving with invalid license found with stolen weapon, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County sheriff's deputies arrested a teen after finding him with an invalid license and a stolen weapon on Saturday.Officials say they stopped 18-year-old Daniel Moreno on Ashby Road near Miles Court.Deputies found a bag of ammunition and two handguns underneath the backseat of the vehicle, one of which had been reported stolen in Atwater.Moreno has been booked in the Merced County Jail for mutliple charges including, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of stolen property.