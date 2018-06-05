Teen facing felony vandalism charges for spray painting cars during graduation in Los Banos

Josiah Collins, 19, is facing felony vandalism charges after being arrested for spray painting a car during a high school graduation in Los Banos-- and he could be linked to even more damage.The Dos Palos teen was arrested after officers at the Pacheco High graduation found him tagging a car in the parking lot. After the arrest, they discovered approximately 33 other vehicles vandalized.The Los Banos Police Department is now asking anyone else that may have been a vandalism victim to file a report.