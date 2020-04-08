Teen fatally shot in Merced, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a teen on Tuesday night.Officers found the teen with gunshot wounds at around 11 p.m. at an apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Way and West 19th Street.Investigators say a group of juveniles were at the complex when the suspect walked up and opened fire.The teen died from his injuries at the scene.Police believe the shooting was gang-related.Homicide detectives are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or the Merced Police Department at 209-385-4725.