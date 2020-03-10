Teen found lying on Hanford airport runway, bites officer while being arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities say a 17-year-old was found lying in the middle of a runway at the Hanford airport Monday night.The Kings County Sheriff's Office discovered the teen just before 11 pm as deputies were attempting to land their plane at the Hanford Municipal Airport.Earlier in the day, the teen's parents reported him missing to the Hanford Police Department.Investigators aren't sure how he got into the airport and in the path of an oncoming plane, but say the teen was not hit.The plane could not land, so it went back up and made a second round.Authorities say the teen was under the influence but did not specify if it was drugs or alcohol.He is facing several charges.Hanford police say one of their officers was bit by the teen while trying to arrest him.