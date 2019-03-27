sentencing

Teen gets jail time after pushing friend off 50-foot bridge

EMBED <>More Videos

Taylor Smith, who has been charged with reckless endangerment for pushing friend Jordan Holgeron off a bridge in Washington, said in an interview with ''Good Morning America'' that would accept whatever consequences the prosecutor decides on.

VANCOUVER, Washington -- The 19-year-old woman who pushed a friend off a 52-foot bridge in the Pacific Northwest was sentenced to two days in jail, KATU reported Wednesday.

The TV station also reported Tay'Lor Smith was additionally ordered to serve 38 days with a work crew after pleading guilty to reckless endangerment stemming from the viral incident.

Smith was the focus of an investigation in connection to a YouTube video that showed the teen push Jordan Holgerson off Multon Falls in Washington last August.

Holgerson broke six ribs and punctured her lungs in a fall of over 50 feet.

In an interview on "Good Morning America," Smith said she didn't consider the repercussions.

According to Holgerson, she had been dealing with anxiety and panic attacks since the incident.

RELATED:

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetywashingtonsentencingu.s. & worldcaught on camera
SENTENCING
Pediatrician gets at least 79 years for assaulting patients
No jail time for man who helped cover up Gavin Gladding hit-and-run
Woman gets 12 years for identity theft through documents taken from trash
Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for raping unconscious woman
TOP STORIES
Audit finds poor planning led to California DMV issues
CA making progress in fight against giant nutria rodent
Facebook will block white nationalist, white separatist posts
U.K. Prime Minister May says she'll resign once Brexit deal is done
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx defends office's decision in Jussie Smollett case
Woman admits giving birth at work, leaving baby in toilet
Show More
Video shows more than a dozen fleeing police after brief pursuit
Antelope Valley officials warn - don't park your helicopter in super bloom fields
50 years for man who raped neighbor, then offered yard work
South Carolina fifth-grade student dies after fight in classroom
Norway cruise ship engines failed from lack of oil: Official
More TOP STORIES News