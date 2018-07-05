CRIME

Teen gunned down outside Reedley home

Fireworks still sit outside the home where 18-year-old Israel Cruz was gunned down Wednesday night. (KFSN)

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fireworks still sit outside the home where 18-year-old Israel Cruz was gunned down Wednesday night.

Authorities say Cruz was walking across the street when he was shot several times in the upper body in front of his home.

Jesus Gonzalez was there when police and paramedics arrived to help.

"He was just on his back looking up, and that is when the cops rushed and tried to do CPR," said Gonzalez.

Family members were too shaken up to speak with Action News on camera, but next door neighbor Leticia Torres described her encounters with Cruz.

"I used to see him cutting hair in his garage like a normal teenager," Torres said. "Nice guy, we've never had any trouble with him."

Friend Danny Jiminez worked at TL Reid Elementary school when Cruz was a student there. He is trying to figure out how this happened to a young man he knew.

"He was easy going, quiet and a polite kid," Jiminez said. "My thoughts and prayers are with the family like I said they used to come here support him at the school very nice people."

No arrest has been made at this time. Reedley Police are hoping surveillance cameras, and witness statements will lead to the person responsible.
