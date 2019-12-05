Teen hit by car while jogging in Porterville, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was hit by a car while jogging in Porterville Wednesday night.Police say a driver struck the teen on Mathew near La Vida shortly after 10 p.m.The teen was taken from Kaweah Delta Medical Center to Valley Children's Hospital in critical condition.Officers say the driver was traveling 20 to 30 miles per hour before hitting the boy and stayed at the scene to cooperate with the investigation.