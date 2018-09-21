Teen in custody after selling and distributing cannabis to two teens in Tulare County

Two female, 16-year old teens were treated for sickness by Emergency Medical Services in front of Goshen Elementary School after being given concentrated marijuana according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Department.Deputies were called to a school bus stop in front of the school on Friday morning where they learned the cannabis has provided by another teen. A 16-year old male teen is in custody for sales and distribution of cannabis.One of the victims immediately began to show signs of sickness due to the ingestion. One of the victims was taken to Kaweah Delta Hospital for further precautionary treatment. Both were released to the custody of their parents/guardian(s).