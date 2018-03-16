Teen injured in Southwest Fresno shooting

#BREAKING: @FresnoPolice tell me there was a shooting at Samson & MLK in Southwest Fresno. Victim taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries. Neighbor tells me it was a drive-by. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/tV6w3z1MWh — Cory James (@CoryABC30) March 17, 2018

Fresno Police say a teenager was injured in a shooting in Southwest Fresno.The shooting happened around 5:30 pm Friday on E Samson Ave near S MLK Jr Blvd.Police tell us the victim has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.A neighbor tells Action News that it was a drive-by shooting.Officers confirm they are looking for a turquoise colored car that may be connected with the crime.More updates to come.