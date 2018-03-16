Teen injured in Southwest Fresno shooting

Fresno Police say a teenager was injured in a shooting in Southwest Fresno.

The shooting happened around 5:30 pm Friday on E Samson Ave near S MLK Jr Blvd.

Police tell us the victim has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A neighbor tells Action News that it was a drive-by shooting.

Officers confirm they are looking for a turquoise colored car that may be connected with the crime.

More updates to come.
