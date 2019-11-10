fatal crash

Teen killed in Chowchilla DUI crash, driver bailed out, police say

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A growing memorial now sits where a DUI crash claimed the life of a 15-year-old girl in Chowchilla Friday night.

Officers say the teen, along with five others, were in a vehicle driving west on Ventura Avenue when a driver blew the stop sign on 5th Street, slamming into them.

The teen, whose family has identified as Jaycee Willet, was in the back passenger seat of the car.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle is 24-year-old Marcos Torres. According to investigators, he was driving under the influence.

Marcos Torres, 24, was arrested and booked into the Madera County jail for DUI.



Saturday the victim's friends gathered at the scene of the accident to remember the teen they say would help everyone.

"She is a good girl, she listened, she was young, very young," said Juan Lopez. "She had a lot going for her and just what happened is sad."

All the victims were rushed to the hospital. Jaycee later died from her injuries. Officers say the four others in the vehicle suffered moderate to severe injuries. Their identities have not been released.

Police say Torres was booked into the Madera County jail. He faces charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter while under the influence.

The Madera County Department of Corrections said Torres paid his $100,000 bond and is out on bail.

This is a developing story.
