Fresno liquor store employee sold alcohol to teens before crash that killed 15-year-old: Authorities

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) says 37-year-old Hassan Mian of Fresno sold the drinks to a 16-year-old at University Deli Liquor near Barstow and Cedar on September 19, 2021.
Mian was arrested Wednesday night. ABC agents shared a photo of him being taken into custody.
Investigators with ABC and the Fresno Police Department said the 16-year-old and six other teens were crammed into a Honda Civic headed down Barstow Avenue.
The car swerved across the sidewalk and slammed into a tree down the street from Hoover High School.
Fifteen-year-old Lilyana Romero was killed, and two others were seriously injured in the crash.
Police later arrested the 17-year-old driver who ran from the crash site. They are facing felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.
ABC says University Liquor Deli will not be able to sell alcohol for 180 days as the store's liquor license is transferred to a new owner.