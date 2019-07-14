Teen killed in off-road vehicle accident in Oceano Dunes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Sacramento teen died in an off-road vehicle accident at the Oceano Dunes Saturday evening, KEYT-TV reported.
San Luis Obispo County sheriff's officials said the teen, believed to be approximately 18 years old, was thrown from his motorcycle when he went off a 30-foot dune at an unknown speed.
Bystanders found him unconscious and without a pulse.
Investigators said the teen was wearing a helmet, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The teen's death marks the sixth fatality at the park this year and comes two days after an Arizona man died in an off-road crash. The California Coastal Commission postponed their decision on future changes to the park until 2020 Thursday.
