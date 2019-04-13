Teen at center of fatal egg-prank crash pleads guilty to unauthorized use of vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of the teens at the center of a deadly egg-throwing prank has pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle, sources say.

This is all connected to a crash that investigators say started because three teens were throwing eggs at cars.

RELATED: 14-year-old driver charged with murder in crash that killed woman

Houston Police say the prank took a fatal turn back in January when Christopher Lopez, a driver whose car was damaged by the eggs, decided to chase after the teens.

During the chase, the teens ended up crashing into another vehicle, killing 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.

In a video of the incident, a GMC Acadia, driven by the 14-year-old, runs through a red light and smashes into a Ford F-150 driven by Zavala.

The 14-year-old, who was not identified due to age, is expected to testify against Lopez, who faces charges in the case.

The teen has been held in juvenile detention since the crash in January. He was given one-year probation.
