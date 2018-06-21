The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says it has rescued a 15-year-old boy who went missing while camping in the Sierra National Forest.He went rafting with family members in the Mono Hot Springs area on Wednesday, but by that evening, he did not return to his campground.That's when Search and Rescue deputies and volunteers went up to the area to start looking for the teen.They searched through the night and found him around 9:00 am on Thursday.The Sheriff's EAGLE One helicopter was sent to the location, landed, picked up the boy and flew him back to his family.The department released a slide show showing the rescue operation.The teen was not injured.