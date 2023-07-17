Teen shot while trying to rob man in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager was shot after police say he tried to rob a man in Visalia on Sunday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight near Riggin Avenue and Dinuba Boulevard.

Visalia police say a 15-year-old boy pulled out a gun and demanded money from a man.

During a struggle, officials say one bullet was fired, which nearly hit the victim.

The man then grabbed the gun from the suspect and shot him in the leg.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and will be booked into jail for attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Miguel Leon at (559) 713-4722.