15-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot in central Fresno on Sunday morning.Officers say the shooting happened shortly after midnight in the area of Ninth and Clay Avenues.The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body.Someone at the scene took the victim to Community Regional Medical Center where he is receiving treatment.The boy is expected to survive his injuries.Police say the victim isn't cooperating with investigators and won't share any details about the gunman who shot him.