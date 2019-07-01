Teen stabs man several times in his southwest Fresno apartment

Police released the name of the stabbing suspect, 19-year-old Alexis Lara, Sunday afternoon. (Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his 40s is recovering at the hospital after a teenager stabbed him several times in his southwest Fresno apartment Saturday night.The man was arguing with 19-year-old Alexis Lara, police say, when Lara pulled out a knife and started stabbing the victim in his body, arm, and head."He does have a couple of gashes that'll need some stitches, but some of them are superficial, so he was very lucky," said Lt. Larry Bowlan. "After the incident the male suspect and his girlfriend left the scene and again a short time later, approximately 20-30 minutes later they walked back up on (the) scene and wanted to provide their side of the story."Police arrested the 19-year-old for assault with a deadly weapon.