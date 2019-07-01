stabbing

Teen stabs man several times in his southwest Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his 40s is recovering at the hospital after a teenager stabbed him several times in his southwest Fresno apartment Saturday night.

The man was arguing with 19-year-old Alexis Lara, police say, when Lara pulled out a knife and started stabbing the victim in his body, arm, and head.

Police released the name of the stabbing suspect, 19-year-old Alexis Lara, Sunday afternoon. (Fresno Police Department)


"He does have a couple of gashes that'll need some stitches, but some of them are superficial, so he was very lucky," said Lt. Larry Bowlan. "After the incident the male suspect and his girlfriend left the scene and again a short time later, approximately 20-30 minutes later they walked back up on (the) scene and wanted to provide their side of the story."

Police arrested the 19-year-old for assault with a deadly weapon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southweststabbing
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Argument between couple ends in stabbing in northeast Fresno
Murder or self-defense? Fresno man's testimony could cast doubts
Man just released from prison kills teen over rap music: police
Two women stabbed in their Central Fresno home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News