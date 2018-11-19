CAR CRASH

17-year-old driver survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau Grand Prix

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen driver suffers spinal fracture after spectacular crash at F3 Macau Grand Prix

Teenage driver Sophia Floersch will undergo surgery for a spinal fracture after a spectacular airborne crash in the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 17-year-old German tweeted: "Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorrow (Monday) morning ... Update soon."


Floersch has a spinal fracture, according to a medical report released by her team, the Netherlands-based Van Amersfoort Racing.

"The whole world saw what happened and we can only thank God that SophiaFloersch escaped with relatively light injuries," Van Amersfoort Racing tweeted. "Our thoughts go also to the other people involved and we wish them a speedy recovery."



Video footage showed Floersch appearing to clip Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi's car while flying off the track at high speed on a tight right-hand bend on lap four. Floersch's car then went through a catch fence, hit a structure on the perimeter and dropped to the ground with safety officials immediately on the scene.

The incident prompted an immediate red flag and a delay of more than an hour before the race was restarted.

In a statement posted on social media, motor sport's governing body FIA said "the driver (Floersch) is conscious and has subsequently been taken to hospital for further evaluation." It added that Tsuboi and "two members of the media and one marshal were also transferred to a local hospital in a conscious state for further evaluation."

Media reports said Tsuboi has lumbar pain.

Macau is a former Portuguese colony near Hong Kong.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashaccidentu.s. & worldteenrace carsportscar crash
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CRASH
Someone keeps throwing pumpkins from a bridge in Indiana, causing car crashes
Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase, crashes in Tower District
Dad charged after crash kills his 8-year-old son
CHP investigating hit and run that sent man to hospital
More car crash
Top Stories
Dozens of students and loved ones gather to remember 16-year-old hit and killed by big rig
UC Merced and Merced College cancel classes due to air quality
FOUND: Missing 14-year-old girl back home
Tulare sheriff's searching for suspect in deadly hit and run
Scary moment for several children who got stuck on ride at Storyland
Dolphin found shot to death on Manhattan Beach
Several Fresno businesses taking donations for victims of Camp Fire
Fresno State returns to Coaches Poll Top 25
Show More
Police notified about body found due to missing 49ers fan
Korean War vet gets high school diploma at 93
Lawsuit: Yale removed student who was depressed from campus
Body of NC teacher killed in Mexico recovered, Facebook post says
Arizona shelter searching for owner of bedazzled pigeon
More News