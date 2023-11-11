Teen suspect in shooting that killed Orosi teacher released from custody

The Dinuba and Orosi-Cutler community continue to mourn the loss of a beloved friend, mentor, and teacher, Sergio Martin.

The 50-year-old El Monte Middle School teacher was shot and killed early Monday morning.

Dinuba Police found him in his home on Roosevelt Way, which they believe was the scene of a burglary.

That same day- a juvenile was arrested for his alleged connection to the crime.

On Friday, a few days after the deadly shooting, Martin's family tells Action News that the juvenile has been released.

Dinuba police confirmed this to Action News.

Teachers are devastated including his colleague, Mr. Velasco.

He has asked us not to show his face for fear of retaliation.

"It really was a slap in the face to his friends, his family, our school, our community." expressed Mr. Velasco.

"He chose to take the life of an innocent man, he chose to take the life of my friend. And how are we supposed to sleep at night? How are we supposed to have faith in our system knowing this suspect just gets to walk freely."

Authorities tell Action News the juvenile who was released still remains a suspect in this crime.

In a statement, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office says in part:

"At this time, our office has requested additional information from the investigating agency clarifying numerous aspects of this case."

The DA and police are very limited in what they can share due to the suspect's age and existing California juvenile justice system laws.

But Dinuba Police say they will and have been working tirelessly to make sure justice is served.

In the meantime, Martin's loved ones are left worried and fear the underage suspect could do more harm to the community.

"This isn't something that we are going to take lightly. We hope that they serve justice on this. We hope that this suspect gets what he deserves. Because Sergio didn't deserve any of this." mentioned Velasco.

Martin's life will be celebrated on Friday evening starting at 5 o'clock.

A memorial will be held at the Dinuba golf course, which was one of his favorite spots.

Everyone who knew him including the community is welcome to join and remember the loving son and friend he was.