Teen tries to smuggle 220 pounds of meth across US-Mexico border

Teen wrecks his own Christmas, and probably his family's, after getting busted by #Calexico #CBP officers who found 220 pounds of meth stashed inside his car on Christmas Eve. Read: https://t.co/meU6t844kh pic.twitter.com/TwnGy61zYU — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) December 27, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 220 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside his car at the U.S.-Mexico border.Officials say the drugs were discovered by a canine officer as the teen was entering the Calexico entry on Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m.Officers found more than 200 packages of meth jammed into the car's doors, quarter panels, back seat, and spare tire. CBP officials say the drugs are valued at more than $264,000.The teen was arrested and is awaiting arraignment at a juvenile detention center.