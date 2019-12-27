Teen tries to smuggle 220 pounds of meth across US-Mexico border

Officials say the drugs were discovered by a canine officer as the teen was entering the Calexico entry on Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m.
Teen wrecks his own Christmas, and probably his family's, after getting busted by #Calexico #CBP officers who found 220 pounds of meth stashed inside his car on Christmas Eve. Read: https://t.co/meU6t844kh pic.twitter.com/TwnGy61zYU— CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) December 27, 2019
Officers found more than 200 packages of meth jammed into the car's doors, quarter panels, back seat, and spare tire. CBP officials say the drugs are valued at more than $264,000.
The teen was arrested and is awaiting arraignment at a juvenile detention center.