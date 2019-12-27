smuggling

Teen tries to smuggle 220 pounds of meth across US-Mexico border

CBP officials say the drugs are valued at more than $264,000. (CBP San Diego)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 220 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside his car at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Officials say the drugs were discovered by a canine officer as the teen was entering the Calexico entry on Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m.


Officers found more than 200 packages of meth jammed into the car's doors, quarter panels, back seat, and spare tire. CBP officials say the drugs are valued at more than $264,000.

The teen was arrested and is awaiting arraignment at a juvenile detention center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimesmugglingborder patrolcaliforniadrugs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMUGGLING
Woman caught with 9 pounds of weed in fake baby bump
Mom, son disguised $200K as tamales, authorities say
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
$1M worth of liquid meth found hidden in snow globes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP escorting traffic over I-5 at Grapevine, SR 58 in Tehachapi; expect delays
Big rig driver found dead on I-5 identified as Madera man, CHP says
Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Driver hits woman lying in southeast Fresno roadway
Hawaii tour helicopter missing with 7 aboard
Prices dropping for round-trip flights to Hawaii this winter, spring
Los Banos woman arrested in Southern California for sex trafficking minor
Show More
Man killed trying to save his daughters during California apartment fire
Alaska adding flight to San Diego, bigger plane to Seattle from Fresno in 2020
Texas deputy responds to home invasion, shoots father of resident
CA jails use kinder approach to solitary confinement
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
More TOP STORIES News