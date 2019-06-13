Teenager who rushed into burning Bronx building to save little girl dies

BELMONT, Bronx -- A community in the Bronx is mourning the loss of a young hero.

Lucas Silverio, 19, was awakened early Sunday morning by a fire racing through his building.

After helping his grandmother out, Lucas raced back up 14 floors and carried out a badly burned 3-year-old girl, who died one day later.

Lucas died Wednesday.

"He was a wonderful human being," said his second cousin Jesse Alvarez. "A heart of gold. His heart was the size, it couldn't fit in his body."

His family was overcome with anguish Wednesday night at Jacobi Medical Center after Lucas died of injuries he suffered in the raging inferno.

The flames erupted out of the roof of his 16-story building just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

His family says the teen and his cousin, Jeury Mendoza, were carrying their grandmother down 15 floors when Lucas spotted the baby in distress.

"Lucas told Jeury, 'Bro take mama downstairs. I'm gonna go back and get the little girl,'" said Alvarez.

Lucas went back into a stairwell filled with suffocating smoke and up 14 floors where that baby got separated from her mother in the panic and chaos.

He pulled the child from danger and brought her to firefighters and EMTs. But there was still danger.

"Upon retrieving the little girl there was an explosion that rendered him unconscious," said Alvarez.

Investigators believe someone might have thrown something combustible into the trash compactor, but the exact cause remains under investigation. Eleven other residents were hurt in the fire.

Lucas, like the little girl, suffered burns over 80 percent of his body.

He was in college studying to be a health aide. He wanted to help people, and did just that until the very end.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help his family with medical bills.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
belmontbronxnew york cityteen killedapartment firefire rescue
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News