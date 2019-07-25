American teen wrongfully detained in border detention center plans to sue government

DALLAS, Texas -- The 18-year-old Dallas-born US citizen who was wrongfully detained by ICE and held at a border detention facility for nearly a month has announced he plans to sue the federal government.

RELATED: American teen wrongfully detained in border detention center plans to sue government

"I feel like this is a great injustice what has happened to me and what is happening at the border," Francisco Galicia said.

EMBED More News Videos

A high school student who was born in Dallas and is a US citizen was released from ICE custody on Tuesday after spending three weeks behind bars.



Galicia and four friends were traveling to Ranger College from his home in Edinburg, Texas last month, but was detained at a border checkpoint near Falufrrias despite having his Texas license, his social security card and a wallet copy of his birth certificate.

Border Patrol said, "you falsely represented yourself to be a citizen of the United States," reported WFAA.

"I don't know why they didn't believe me. I had all my papers, but they still didn't believe me. I don't know the reason why," Galicia said.

Horror stories have surfaced from border detention centers similar to the one Galicia said he was held at. He said he shared a room with 70 other people, couldn't brush his teeth and lost at least 20 pounds.

RELATED: ICE smashing car window to arrest an undocumented man streamed on Facebook Live

EMBED More News Videos

Cheyenne Hoyt recorded the moment an ICE agent smashed through a car window to arrest her boyfriend.



The conditions were so bad, he said he nearly volunteered to be deported.

"I almost signed an order to be deported because I didn't want to suffer anymore," Galicia said. "I was at that breaking point."

ICE hasn't returned requests for comment about this story, or explained why it took weeks and an immigration attorney getting involved for Galicia to be free, all answers Galicia hopes to find in court.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasimmigration reformlawsuitu.s. & worldiceimmigration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News