Teenage boy killed in Fresno County shooting

December 10, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenage boy has been killed in a shooting in Fresno County that also injured a second person.According to the Fresno County sheriff's office, the shooting took place around 9:00 pm on the 9500 block of Flores Dr. in San Joaquin.Homicide detectives and patrol deputies are on scene investigating the shooting.The second victim's condition is not yet known.