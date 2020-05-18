17-year-old boy drowns in Tule River

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 17-year-old boy has died after going into the Tule River in Tulare County.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the boy, a resident of Los Angeles, went into the river in an area known as "The Stairs" above Springville at about 4 pm on Sunday.

After about 10-20 minutes in the water, he was pulled out by bystanders and taken to Sierra View Hospital, where he died.

Authorities say this is an area where multiple drownings have happened, including a teenager who disappeared in the water on Mother's Day of 2019.


