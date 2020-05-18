17-year-old boy drowns in Tule River

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 17-year-old boy has died after going into the Tule River in Tulare County.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the boy, a resident of Los Angeles, went into the river in an area known as "The Stairs" above Springville at about 4 pm on Sunday.After about 10-20 minutes in the water, he was pulled out by bystanders and taken to Sierra View Hospital, where he died.Authorities say this is an area where multiple drownings have happened, including a teenager who disappeared in the water on Mother's Day of 2019.