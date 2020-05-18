TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 17-year-old boy has died after going into the Tule River in Tulare County.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the boy, a resident of Los Angeles, went into the river in an area known as "The Stairs" above Springville at about 4 pm on Sunday.
After about 10-20 minutes in the water, he was pulled out by bystanders and taken to Sierra View Hospital, where he died.
Authorities say this is an area where multiple drownings have happened, including a teenager who disappeared in the water on Mother's Day of 2019.
RELATED: Tulare County rescue teams searching for teen missing in Tule River
17-year-old boy drowns in Tule River
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News