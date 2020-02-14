Teenager found hiding in Arizona, arrested in Fresno County's first murder case of 2020

A Huron homicide suspect is in custody after investigators tracked him down in Arizona.18-year-old Julian Torres was booked into the Fresno County Jail on Thursday.His bail is set at $1 million.Deputies, acting on a tip, tracked Torres to Avondale, Arizona and they drove him to Fresno on Wednesday.He is accused in a fatal shooting on Giffen Drive in Huron on January 10th.The victim was identified as 19-year-old Joel Aguiniga of Coalinga.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says it was their first homicide case of 2020.