Teenager found hiding in Arizona, arrested in Fresno County's first murder case of 2020

A Huron homicide suspect is in custody after investigators tracked him down in Arizona.

18-year-old Julian Torres was booked into the Fresno County Jail on Thursday.

His bail is set at $1 million.

Deputies, acting on a tip, tracked Torres to Avondale, Arizona and they drove him to Fresno on Wednesday.

He is accused in a fatal shooting on Giffen Drive in Huron on January 10th.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Joel Aguiniga of Coalinga.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says it was their first homicide case of 2020.
