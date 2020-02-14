A Huron homicide suspect is in custody after investigators tracked him down in Arizona.
18-year-old Julian Torres was booked into the Fresno County Jail on Thursday.
His bail is set at $1 million.
Deputies, acting on a tip, tracked Torres to Avondale, Arizona and they drove him to Fresno on Wednesday.
He is accused in a fatal shooting on Giffen Drive in Huron on January 10th.
The victim was identified as 19-year-old Joel Aguiniga of Coalinga.
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says it was their first homicide case of 2020.
Teenager found hiding in Arizona, arrested in Fresno County's first murder case of 2020
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News