Teenager in critical condition after suspected DUI crash in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition following a suspected DUI crash in northwest Fresno.The Fresno Police Department says it happened around 8 pm Monday night on Palm Avenue between Nees and Alluvial.Police say a 28-year-old man was in a black SUV and a man and his son were in a white minivan.Authorities say witnesses told them the 28-year-old man in a black SUV was seen in his car passed out and others were honking at him to move.Police say he continued driving reportedly reached up to 100 mph. Police say he hit a curb, crossed the center median and crashed head-on with the minivan that had a man and his son inside.The father has moderate injuries but the 13-year-old was pinned inside.Crews took 30 minutes to get him out and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.His father refused to be taken to the hospital for his injuries.Authorities say the 28-year-old man is suspected of driving under the influence and will be arrested for felony DUI.