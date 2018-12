A teenager is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Selma.It happened on Tuesday night around 6 p.m. in an alley near Evergreen and Locust.Police say an 18-year-old was approached by two men who shot at him, then took off in a white SUV.The victim was hit in the upper leg.The suspect vehicle was last seen going southbound toward Mill Street.It's not yet known if the shooting is gang-related.