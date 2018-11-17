Teenager killed in dirt bike crash

Fresno County: Tow truck now on scene of deadly dirt bike crash that killed a 16 year old at Clovis and Huntsman avenues. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/nhtcWiT9Ts — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) November 18, 2018

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a dirt bike crash that killed a teenage boy on Clovis and Huntsman Avenue.The teen was riding his dirt bike down an orchard when he hit the side of a fruit hauler truck while crossing Clovis Avenue.Authorities say he was ejected from his bike and died at the scene.We have a crew heading to the scene and will have a live report at 8 p.m. on Action News.