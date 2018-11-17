DIRT BIKE

Teenager killed in dirt bike crash

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a dirt bike crash that killed a teenage boy on Clovis and Huntsman Avenue.

The teen was riding his dirt bike down an orchard when he hit the side of a fruit hauler truck while crossing Clovis Avenue.

Authorities say he was ejected from his bike and died at the scene.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will have a live report at 8 p.m. on Action News.
