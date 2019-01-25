Teenager shot in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A teenager has been shot in the leg in southwest Fresno, according to witnesses.


The incident occurred near Teilman & Eden Avenues on Friday afternoon.

The teenager was standing not too far from Sunset Park.

(This story is developing. Please check back later for further details.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Fresno - Southwest
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trump, Congress agree to end longest government shutdown
7 face federal charges for aiding suspect in Newman Police officer's death
Roger Stone's tattoo of Nixon goes viral
Fresno man indicted for distributing fentanyl that killed two people
Lyft driver rescues toddler wandering in freezing weather
12-year-old Texas boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
Illinois volleyball coach recorded minors in bathroom: prosecutors
Olympic swimmer, Cal graduate, Nathan Adrian battling cancer
Show More
'Baby Shark' creators working on a show with Netflix
Proposal to charge up to $10 drive on SF's Lombard Street
Blood, screams, arrest: How an online first date turned into a nightmare
'It's a straight-up miracle': 1-year-old who survived near-drowning making recovery
15 arrested in connection with prostitution activity at massage parlor
More News