Teenager shot in southwest Fresno

#BREAKING: @FresnoPolice out near Teilman & Eden Avenues in Southwest Fresno. Neighbors say teenager was shot in the leg while standing not too far from Sunset Park. Still waiting on police to confirm details. I’ll be live at 4 w/ the latest @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/vYOVfPK5V6 — Cory James (@CoryABC30) January 25, 2019

A teenager has been shot in the leg in southwest Fresno, according to witnesses.The incident occurred near Teilman & Eden Avenues on Friday afternoon.The teenager was standing not too far from Sunset Park.(This story is developing. Please check back later for further details.)