Teens among 16 arrested in massive pot bust in Tulare County

A massive pot grow was uncovered in Terra Bella.Tulare County Sheriff's deputies found more than 7,000 marijuana plants inside a home Monday in the area of Avenue 88 and Road 240.They also discovered nearly 2,000 pounds of processed pot and about 3,700 more plants were found outside and destroyed.Deputies arrested 16 people, including a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.One person also tried to run away, but was later found and arrested with a stolen handgun.