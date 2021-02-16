4 teens, 1 man arrested after hitting Fresno police car, running from officers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police arrested four teenagers and a man after they crashed into an officer's patrol car and sped away, causing an extensive search at an east central Fresno golf course.On Monday, officers stopped a black SUV that made an unsafe turn at Peach and Clay Avenues around 9:30 pm.The 17-year-old driver put the vehicle in reverse, causing the SUV to slam into the patrol car.He then drove off, but officers found the vehicle two miles away at Westover and Clovis, in front of Airways Golf Course.Witnesses told police they saw several people run onto that property."Officers were able to locate all occupants of the vehicle, which included three juvenile passengers, one male driver who is a juvenile and another male passenger who is an adult," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.Police are investigating whether the SUV may have been used in a carjacking several days ago. It was impounded as evidence.The 17-year-old driver is facing several felony assault charges. His 19-year-old passenger was charged with resisting arrest, and the three teen girls in the car were also taken into custody.