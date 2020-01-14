2 teens face charges after allowing toddler to inhale vaping device

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania State Police are filing charges against two teen girls who allowed a two-year-old boy to inhale a vaping device while they were babysitting him.

Police say the incident happened Thursday at a home in St. Clair Township, Westmoreland County.

Investigators say the teens recorded the incident and posted it to Snapchat.

The 18-year-old and 17-year-old girl could face child endangerment charges.

Police say other than the coughing, the child did not display any other visible effects of inhaling from the device.

The girls' names have not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniavapingtoddlerteenagers
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno sees violent start to new year compared to 2019
Fowler councilman arrested, accused of burglary
Burglar hits downtown Dinuba business, prompting store owners to make upgrades
Some PG&E customers falling victim to scam phone calls
Man shot, killed in east central Fresno; second homicide last weekend
North Valley WWII veteran asking for special Valentine's Day gift
Family sues Fresno police for killing man after mother called police
Show More
South Valley animal shelters seeing influx of dogs, including litters
Australian firefighter reunites with daughters in heartwarming video
LSU wins national championship with 42-25 victory over Clemson
Family remembers 25-year-old hit and killed in Fresno
Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy honored by hometown 3 years after death
More TOP STORIES News